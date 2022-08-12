Gloomy weather for a couple of days

Clouds and damp weather will develop for today but it won't stay like that for too long. Seasonally warm weather will be in the area for most of next week.
Today: Becoming cloudy with light rain likely, especially around Marathon county and areas to the west.
High: 70 Wind: South-Southwest 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or a few thunderstorms.
Low: 58 Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: A chance of rain early in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
High: 74 Wind: SE around 10
A warm front moving in from the west will bring more clouds today, along with a chance of rain. The highest chance of the wet weather will be around central Wisconsin (Marathon, Wood, and Portage counties) and areas to the west. Temps will stay on the cool side, only reaching the upper 60s to around 70. As the front progresses across our area tonight, another round of showers and thunderstorms could develop. This activity should move out fairly early on Saturday morning. Even though the heavier rain might end, we could still see some patchy drizzle or sprinkles at times later in the day. Skies will remain fairly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday should be a better day as the skies become partly cloudy. Highs should rise into the upper 70s. High temps will then remain in the upper 70s to low 80s all of next week. It might be a little humid at times but it will be fairly nice weather overall.
There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm Monday afternoon and some small chances of rain later Wednesday into Thursday but no big weather systems will be moving through Northcentral Wisconsin.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1955 - During the second week of August hurricanes Connie and Diane produced as much as 19 inches of rain in the northeastern U.S. forcing rivers from Virginia to Massachusetts into a high flood. Westfield MA was deluged with 18.15 inches of rain in 24 hours, and at Woonsocket RI the Blackstone River swelled from seventy feet in width to a mile and a half. Connecticut and the Delaware Valley were hardest hit. Total damage in New England was 800 million dollars, and flooding claimed 187 lives. (David Ludlum)