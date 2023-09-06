Good news on wildfires this year

There have been some devastating wildfires this year. Smoke from Canadian wildfires filled our sky during the early Summer. The fire in Hawaii could end up being of the deadliest fires in U.S. history.
However, the news is not all bad. The amount of wildfire activity so far this year in the U.S. is the lowest it has been in last 24 years. Remarkably, around the world, wildfire activity (as measured by satellites) has been on a slow downward trend for the last couple of decades.
If we want less fire in the future, then we need to focus on human activities in wildfire-prone areas. Why? Because a recent study found that a whopping 97% of wildfires that threaten homes are human caused. It might be from carelessness, like burning debris on a dry day, or leaving a hot grill near dry tinder. Sometimes it is because of power lines sparking. Many times, it is because of arson. You won't hear it reported in National media outlets, but several people were arrested for arson in Canada this year and a few dozen were arrested in Greece for starting fires this year. The investigation into the fires in Hawaii is still ongoing.