Good news should make headlines too!

A recent opinion article in the Wall Street Journal declared "Good Climate News is Fit to Print". The point was that good environmental and climate news rarely makes headlines. We are constantly bombarded with "end of the world" headlines, even though things have gone well over the last 30 years. Material wealth and human comfort have never been higher. We have never been safer from severe storms.
So what are some of the good stories that have not made headlines recently?
A recent study of the Atlantic multidecadal oscillation reveals that forecast global temperatures might not rise much over the next few years. This in contrast to what we quite often hear about the "oceans boiling" or how the "earth is on fire", leading to dire consequences in just the next few years, That is hyperbole.
This particular study looks at long-term Atlantic ocean circulation patterns and finds that a cooler phase of the Atlantic ocean currents is developing and this might keep air temperatures cooler than what is otherwise expected. Does this mean we don't have to worry about pollution and theoretical climate warming? No. It just means that the earth-atmosphere system is complicated and if projected warming does not occur over the next few years, we shouldn't be surprised.
Secondly, we often here about how hurricanes are getting worse and will continue to do so in the future. I covered this suspect trend in a recent blog post. Contrary to popular belief, hurricanes have not yet gotten more numerous or stronger. In fact, according to this data compilation, in 2022, hurricanes around the world were the 2nd weakest on record.
This is good news. It is not being reported widely. Keep following weather blog to get both the good and the bad.