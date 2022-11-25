Good weather for two more days

More nice weather is on the way for the first half of the weekend. After that, it looks like a bit more wintry weather will develop once again.
Today: Becoming sunny and pleasant once again.
High: 42 Wind: West 10-15
Tonight: Mainly clear and not too cold.
Low: 30 Wind: SW 10-15
Saturday: Plenty of sun, breezy, and quite mild.
High: 51 Wind: SW 10-20
You can expect a good amount of sunshine to develop for today. The sun should help warm temperatures into the low 40s this afternoon. The wind will be a little more noticeable than yesterday, but it will not be too strong, blowing out of the west at 10 to 15 mph. The wind will shift to the southwest tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph and this will help boost our temps a bit more. Once again the sun should be out for most of Saturday and high temps will reach the low 50s in many locations.
A storm system moving up from the south will bring more clouds Sunday morning and there is a slight chance that locations southeast of Marathon county could see a brief mixture of rain and snow. By Sunday afternoon the clouds will start to break up once again with highs in the 30s. It will be quite a bit cooler to round out the weekend, but 30s are normal for this time of year.
The cooler weather will continue next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds will increase on Tuesday and a cold front moving in from the northwest could bring some rain and a wintry mix toward evening. The wintry mix will likely turn to light snow by Wednesday morning and there could be a little accumulation. After the front moves through, it will be windy and colder on Wednesday afternoon with temps falling into the 20s. More sun will return on Thursday but it will remain a bit on the chilly side with highs in the 20s.
Have a fun Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1950 - A great storm hit the Northern and Central Appalachians with snow and high winds. Winds reached hurricane force along eastern slopes of the Appalachians, with gusts to 100 mph at Hartford CT, 110 mph at Concord NH, and 160 mph at Mount Washington NH. Heavy rain also hit the eastern slopes, with eight inches reported at Slide Mountain NY. The western slopes were buried under heavy snow. The storm produced record snowfall totals of 27.7 inches at Pittsburgh PA, and 36.3 inches at Steubenville OH. The snow, and record cold temperatures, resulted in 160 deaths. (25th-26th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)