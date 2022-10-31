Great weather continues early this week

Warm weather will last for much of this week yet. It is late in the week and over the weekend that the weather will change, bringing more clouds and chances of rain.
Today: Mainly sunny and very nice.
High: 63 Wind: West 5-10
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 37 Wind: Light SW
Tuesday: Sunny & mild.
High: 65 Wind: SW 5-15
Plenty of sunshine will be in the sky today, tomorrow, and Wednesday. Each day will be a little warmer. You can expect highs in the low to mid 60s today, in the mid 60s tomorrow, and in the upper 60s to around 70 on Wednesday. Besides the increasing temperature, you will notice increasing wind as well. Winds will be light today, out of the west at 5-10 mph. Winds will still be fairly light and out of the southwest on Tuesday. It is Wednesday when the south wind will increase up to 10 to 20 mph and it will stay in that range for Thursday.
Thursday is when the clouds will increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Even with more clouds, high temps will likely reach the upper 60sm, still 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The cold front will eventually bring a good chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder. A low pressure system moving up from the south and interacting with the cold front will continue to bring some shower chances on Saturday and Sunday.
Along with the clouds and wet weather will come cooler temps. Highs will be in the 50s from Friday through Sunday. Even cooler weather is likely next week.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1965 - Fort Lauderdale, FL, was deluged with 13.81 inches of rain, which brought their rainfall total for the month of October to an all-time record of 42.43 inches. (30th-31st) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)