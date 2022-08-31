Great weather continues

A lot of sunny days are ahead in the forecast. Take advantage of the warm weather pattern while it lasts. Fall-like weather is only a couple of weeks away.
Today: Sunny and a bit breezy again.
High: 81 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Clear and quiet.
Low: 56 Wind: Light NW
Thursday: Sunny and warm.
High: 83 Wind: SW around 10
We are once again talking about a dry and warm weather pattern for at least the next 10 days. The only chance of rain will be with a cold front moving in from the north on Friday. This front will generate a 40 percent chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The highest chance of the rain activity will be later in the day on Friday or into Friday night.
Otherwise, the main things that will change in the forecast are the wind and the temperatures. With sunny skies, the high temperature will reach the low 80s today and the low to mid 80s tomorrow. Winds will be a bit breezy today, blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The winds will be a bit lighter tomorrow and southwesterly.
We will have a gusty southwest wind on Friday with a few more clouds as the front moves in from the north. Highs will top out in the mid 80s. After the front moves through, it will be breezy and cooler for Saturday with highs in the 70s. It will be cooler but once again there should be a good amount of sun.
Mostly sunny skies will then prevail from Sunday through Wednesday with temperatures gradually warming up. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Sunday, the mid to upper 70s on Monday, rise into the low 80s on Tuesday, and reach the mid 80s on Wednesday.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-August-2022
On this date in weather history:
1954 - Hurricane Carol swept across eastern New England killing sixty persons and causing 450 million dollars damage. It was the first of three hurricanes to affect New England that year. (David Ludlum)