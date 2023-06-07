Great weather for the next couple of days

More dry weather is on the way through Friday, then some rain chances will develop. It is still not a guarantee of widespread rain, but at least a few drops will fall.
Today: Becoming sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: East-Northeast around 10
Tonight: Clear and a bit chilly.
Low: 44 Wind: Light
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.
High: 78 Wind: North 5-10
The clouds will clear out early today, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps. Highs will be in the 70s with winds out of the east-northeast at around 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. The wind will shift more to the north tomorrow at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday will be a little warmer with a few clouds drifting through at times. Highs should reach the low 80s. Most of Friday will be dry, but a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring at least a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms toward evening. This slight chance of showers will continue Friday night.
The cold front will cross our area on Saturday and this means a continued chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for central and southern parts of the area. Even with more clouds and a chance of rain, highs should be in the upper 70s. The rain might not be widespread but a few spots could get a heavy downpour of a half inch or so.
The cold front will likely stall in southern Wisconsin on Sunday and combine with a developing low pressure system moving in from the southwest. This means there is still a small chance of rain for locations south and east of Marathon County on Sunday into Monday. It will be cooler as well with highs in the low 70s on Sunday and in the mid 70s on Monday.
More sun should return for the middle of next week with highs once again in the 80s.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1816 - A famous June snow occurred in the northeastern U.S. Danville VT reported drifts of snow and sleet twenty inches deep. The Highlands were white all day, and flurries were observed as far south as Boston MA. (David Ludlum)