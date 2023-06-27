Hazy skies and warmer temps

Warmer weather is on the way. It will not be hot, but a bit above normal for late June. The chance of rain will increase once again tomorrow.
Today: Hazy sun and seasonal.
High: 81 Wind: North 10-15
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 58 Wind: SE around 5
Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the highest chance coming toward evening.
High: 81 Wind: South-Southeast 10-15
There will be some smoke in the air once again today, but it might clear up a little in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.
A weak upper level low pressure system will develop over the upper Midwest for the middle of the week and then slowly move out by the weekend. This weather system will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms. The first small chance of showers will come Wednesday morning. The highest chance of rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. There is even a small chance of a severe storm or two with high or gusty winds being the main threat.
The chance of scattered storms will be around 40 percent on Thursday and then decrease to 20 percent on Friday. As of now, the long holiday weekend is looking good. We should have more sun than clouds and dry conditions from Saturday through Tuesday.
Even though we will have some clouds and rain at times, high temps will still reach the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will then reach the low to mid 80s from Friday through Monday. It will be a few degrees warmer than normal but not too hot.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1957 - Hurricane Audrey smashed ashore at Cameron, LA, drowning 390 persons in the storm tide, and causing 150 million dollars damage in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Audrey left only a brick courthouse and a cement-block icehouse standing at Cameron, and when the waters settled in the town of Crede, only four buildings remained. The powerful winds of Audrey tossed a fishing boat weighing 78 tons onto an off-shore drilling platform. Winds along the coast gusted to 105 mph, and oil rigs off the Louisiana coast reported wind gusts to 180 mph. A storm surge greater than twelve feet inundated the Louisiana coast as much as 25 miles inland. It was the deadliest June hurricane of record for the U.S. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)