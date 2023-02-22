Heavier snow later today into Thursday morning

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY... .An intense winter storm is expected late this afternoon through Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow will arrive from south to north during the late afternoon and early evening hours and continue through midday Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a flashlight, blankets, and a phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&