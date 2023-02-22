Heavier snow later today into Thursday morning

More snow has fallen and the biggest is yet to come. Watch out for heavy snow and windy conditions tonight and Thursday morning. It should be much nicer by the weekend.
Today: Cloudy and windy with scattered light snow tapering off this morning. Heavier snow developing again this afternoon south of Marathon county.
High: 24 Wind: East-Northeast 20-30, gusting to 35
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with periods of snow. Blowing and drifting in rural areas.
Low: 16 Wind: East-Northeast 20-30, gusting to 35
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of snow through midday, tapering to flurries in the afternoon. Total snow of 8 to 12 inches between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
High: 20 Wind: NE 15-25, becoming NW 10-20
Light snow in the area this morning will taper off a bit, then we will see the snow pick up again in the southern half of the area (south of Marathon county) through the afternoon hours. The wind will also pick up out of the east-northeast at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph. High temps will be in the 20s. The snow will become heavier across the area tonight and it will remain windy. There will be low visibility with blowing and drifting snow out in the countryside and rural open highways. This will continue through Thursday morning as well before the snow tapers off and the winds become a little lighter Thursday afternoon. Because of the snow and wind a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of the area through Thursday afternoon. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for Ashland county. High temps tomorrow will be a little colder, in the upper teens to low 20s.
Friday will be the coldest day in the outlook with low temps a touch below zero in the morning and high temps in the teens. The good thing is that we should see a fair amount of sun. Another batch of snow could move through Friday night with some light accumulations before it dries up again for the weekend. Skies should turn partly cloudy on Saturday and then mostly sunny for Sunday. Highs on Saturday should be in the upper 20s. On Sunday the mercury should top out in the low 30s.
Late Sunday night into Monday, another strong storm could move through the area. It will be a little warm at this time and thus we could see more rain and freezing rain than snow. The highest chance for sleet or snow on Monday will be in the Northwoods. It could get quite icy in central Wisconsin with highs not reaching the mid 30s until the afternoon.
Tuesday should be better with partly cloudy skies and high in the low 30s.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1986 - A twelve day siege of heavy rain and snow, which produced widespread flooding and mudslides across northern and central California, finally came to an end. The storm caused more than 400 million dollars property damage. Bucks Lake, located in the Sierra Nevada Range, received 49.6 inches of rain during the twelve day period. (Storm Data)