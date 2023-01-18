 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY
MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
tonight into Thursday morning. The snow will result in hazardous
travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute.
Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest forecasts
and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday
morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central
Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late tonight into
Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

Heavy snow likely tonight

For snow lovers, there is finally some snow to talk about. It will move through tonight into tomorrow morning. After the snow, it looks like fairly nice Winter weather, albeit a little cooler.

Today: Mostly cloudy and quiet

High: 32 Wind: North 5-10 becoming East

Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight.

Low: 27 Wind: East-Northeast 10-15

Thursday: Cloudy with snow, heaviest in the early morning. 4 to 8 inches.

High: 30 Wind: NE 10-15

Today will be the calm before the storm. We should experience mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the east. Tonight is when the snow will begin, moving into the southern half of the area around midnight and then spreading northward. The snow will be fairly heavy into early Thursday morning, then diminish as we hit midday and the afternoon hours. 4 to 8 inches looks likely for most of the area. The worst road conditions will be during the morning commute on Thursday. Highs temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, so it will not be too cold when you are shoveling the snow.

After Thursday, the weather looks quiet again with no major storms anticipated. There are only some small chances of light snow showers from Monday night through Wednesday. Temps will be cooler, but still above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s on Friday, top out in the mid 20s on Saturday, then rise into the upper 20s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Winds will not be too much of a factor either during this time frame.

Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-January-2022

On this date in weather history: 1987 - A storm in the south central U.S. blanketed Oklahoma City with eight inches of snow, their highest total since 1948. Snowfall totals in Oklahoma ranged up to 13 inches at Gage, with drifts five feet high. Roof collapses across the state resulted in seven million dollars damage. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

