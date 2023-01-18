Heavy snow likely tonight

For snow lovers, there is finally some snow to talk about. It will move through tonight into tomorrow morning. After the snow, it looks like fairly nice Winter weather, albeit a little cooler.
Today: Mostly cloudy and quiet
High: 32 Wind: North 5-10 becoming East
Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight.
Low: 27 Wind: East-Northeast 10-15
Thursday: Cloudy with snow, heaviest in the early morning. 4 to 8 inches.
High: 30 Wind: NE 10-15
Today will be the calm before the storm. We should experience mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the east. Tonight is when the snow will begin, moving into the southern half of the area around midnight and then spreading northward. The snow will be fairly heavy into early Thursday morning, then diminish as we hit midday and the afternoon hours. 4 to 8 inches looks likely for most of the area. The worst road conditions will be during the morning commute on Thursday. Highs temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, so it will not be too cold when you are shoveling the snow.
After Thursday, the weather looks quiet again with no major storms anticipated. There are only some small chances of light snow showers from Monday night through Wednesday. Temps will be cooler, but still above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s on Friday, top out in the mid 20s on Saturday, then rise into the upper 20s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Winds will not be too much of a factor either during this time frame.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1987 - A storm in the south central U.S. blanketed Oklahoma City with eight inches of snow, their highest total since 1948. Snowfall totals in Oklahoma ranged up to 13 inches at Gage, with drifts five feet high. Roof collapses across the state resulted in seven million dollars damage. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)