High pressure is bringing sunny weather

The weather is still looking good for the rest of the workweek. Over the weekend is when a higher chance of rain will develop.
Today: Sunny and quite nice.
High: 81 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Clear and mild.
Low: 59 Wind: SW around 5
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and a bit humid with an isolated shower or storm possible late, especially south of Wausau.
High: 84 Wind: West 10-15, becoming North
We are in for a great stretch of late Summer weather over the next few days. It might be a little on the warm side tomorrow but certainly not “hot”. Late this week we will have temperatures a little above normal but it will not be terribly humid. We can thank a couple of high pressure systems moving in from the north for the pleasant conditions. One of those high pressure systems will bring Sunny skies to the area for today along with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
On Wednesday a weak cold front will drift in from the north. It will produce a few scattered clouds, but not much chance of precipitation. An isolated shower or storms could pop up late in the afternoon, mainly south of Marathon county. Wednesday will be a little warmer and a bit humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.
North winds and another high pressure system should take over for Thursday and Friday. We should have a good amount of sunshine on both days. The mercury will remain in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday afternoon and rise up to around 80 on Friday.
A low pressure system and warm front moving in from the west will bring a 30% chance of rain or thunderstorms on Saturday and this same system will linger over the upper Midwest on Sunday so a slight chance of spotty precipitation will persist. At this point, the chance of rain on Saturday is enough that you should factor it into your outdoor plans. High temps over the weekend will be in the low 80s and it will be a little humid once again.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1878 - The second most deadly tornado in New England history struck Wallingford CT killing 34 persons, injuring 100 others, and completely destroying thirty homes. The tornado started as a waterspout over a dam on the Quinnipiac River. It was 400 to 600 feet wide, and had a short path length of two miles. (The Weather Channel)