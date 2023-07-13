Hit-or-miss showers and storms continue

Some hit-or-miss type shower and thunderstorm activity is still likely over the next few days. In between any brief wet weather, conditions will be nice.
Today: A mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of widely scattered storms.
High: 79 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Scattered clouds with a lingering shower or two.
Low: 61 Wind: SW around 5
Friday: Variable clouds and warmer with a 50% chance of hit-or-miss showers and storms.
High: 83 Wind: West 10-15
We will see a mix of sun and clouds in the sky for today with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A few spotty showers or storms are possible but much of the day will be dry. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph. Similar weather will develop for Friday except that it will be a bit warmer. Highs tomorrow will climb into the lower and middle 80s. You might have to briefly dodge a couple of thundershowers, but you will still be able to work outside most of the day.
Saturday will be similar again except that the highest chance of widely scattered showers or storms will be later in the day and it will be a bit breezy. Highs will reach the 80 to 85 range. It will be a bit breezy again on Sunday and cooler. Highs will be in the 75 to 80 range and the chance of showers or storms will be a bit less, but you will have to keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans.
There is only a slight chance of a shower or storm on Monday and it could be the coolest day in the forecast period with highs in the mid 70s. We will get a break from the small rain chances on Tuesday, then rain and thunderstorms will once again be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. It will also warm up for the middle of next week. After highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday, the mercury will rise into the 80s for Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1980 - Afternoon highs of 108 degrees at Memphis, TN, 108 degrees at Macon, GA, and 105 degrees at Atlanta, GA, established all-time records for those three cities. The high of 110 degrees at Newington, GA, was just two degrees shy of the state record. (The Weather Channel)