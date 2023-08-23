Hot today, then a cooler trend

We have one really hot day to endure then it will be nicer as we head into the weekend. The one day with a chance of rain will be Friday.
Today: Sunny, hot, and humid. (Partly cloudy and a bit cooler in the Northwoods)
High: 95 Wind: SW 10-15 to NW late
Tonight: A few scattered clouds and muggy
Low: 68 Wind: Variable 5-10
Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny, still warm and humid.
High: 88 Wind: North around 10
How hot will it be today? Close to record high temperatures and about as hot as it was for a couple of days in June of last year. Highs will be in the 80s in the far north, north of Highway 8. It will be in the 90s farther south with the mercury getting close to 100 in Juneau and Adams counties. With high humidity, the heat index will be a few degrees above 100. Because of this, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon through early evening for Price, Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, and Waupaca counties. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Clark, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties. Skies will be partly cloudy in the far north and sunny elsewhere. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
There will be a fair amount of sun for tomorrow and it will not be as hot, however, it will still feel a bit uncomfortable with rather humid conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
More clouds will be moving in for Friday as a cold front drifts in from the north. This front will produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, especially in the northern half of the area. It will also cool things down a bit more. After highs in the low 80s on Friday, the mercury will be in the comfortable 70s for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy. Sunday should have plenty of sun.
Another cold front will move through our area on Monday producing a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s early next week.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1933 - The Chesapeake-Potomac hurricane moved over Norfolk VA and Washington D.C. A tide seven feet above normal flooded businesses in Norfolk, and damage in Maryland was estimated at seventeen million dollars. (David Ludlum)