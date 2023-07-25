Hot weather by Thursday along with some storm chances

Rather sultry weather will be developing for the middle of this week along with some rain chances. Nicer more comfortable weather should return by the weekend.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm with spotty showers and t-storms possible
High: 89 Wind: Becoming SW around 10
Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit muggy.
Low: 67 Wind: SE around 5
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms through midday, especially south of Wausau. Breaks of sun in the afternoon and more humid.
High: 90 Wind: Variable around 10
In addition to warmer weather for today, there is still a slight chance of spotty showers or storms. Like yesterday, most areas will miss out but there could be a couple of brief downpours in spots. Otherwise, we will have scattered clouds and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will turn to the southwest this afternoon at around 10 mph.
A weak weather disturbance will be moving through the southern half of Wisconsin on Wednesday and this will bring a little higher chance of rain and a few storms to areas around Wausau and farther south. There is still no guarantee of beneficial rainfall, but at least the odds are a little higher. After the chance of rain through about midday, there will be more breaks of sun during the afternoon, it will be more humid, and highs will reach the upper 8s to around 90.
The hottest day of the week will be Thursday with the mercury topping out in the low to mid 90s. We will have a good amount of sunshine for most of the day and it will be humid. A cold front moving in from the north will generate a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night and some of that activity could linger into Friday. Conditions will still be a bit humid on Friday but the temperatures will not rise as high. Expect readings in the mid to upper 80s.
Cooler and less humid weather will arrive for the weekend. As of now, it looks like great Summer weather with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1987 - Sixteen cities in the eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Beckley, WV, equalled their all-time record high of 91 degrees, established just the previous day. It marked their fourth day in a row of 90 degree heat, after hitting 90 degrees just twice in the previous 25 years of records. The water temperature of Lake Erie at Buffalo, NY, reached 79 degrees, the warmest reading in 52 years of records. (The National Weather Summary)