Humid with storms later today

Rain hit the western part of the area last night and more of the area has a chance of much-needed rainfall later today into tonight, but it is not guaranteed to be heavy. Cooler and drier weather will move in for late week.
Today (Independence Day): Variable clouds and muggy with a 40% chance of isolated thunderstorms.
High: 90 Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with a good chance of scattered storms.
Low: 67 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers, tapering off by late afternoon.
High: 77 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15
There might be a brief passing shower or thunderstorm in the area today, but for the most part, it will be humid, hot, and dry with partly or mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the Northwoods and in the low 90s farther south in the area. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
A cold front will move in from the west for tonight and slowly cross our area tomorrow. This will generate a good chance of scattered storms tonight and some lingering showers tomorrow. Even though there will be storms in the area, not everyone will get a heavy downpour and the scattered showers tomorrow might not be too heavy. So if you are hoping for over an inch of rain, the odds are against it being very widespread. With more clouds and the wind turning to the northwest tomorrow, it will be cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the area.
High pressure and pleasant weather will be in the area for Thursday and Friday. We should have plenty of sun with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and in the upper 70s Friday.
A mix of sun and clouds will be in our area from Saturday through Monday as a couple more storm systems try to move into the Midwest. These will bring a slight chance of showers or storms late Saturday and a little higher chance of rain late Sunday into Monday. Highs should be in the low 80s over the weekend, then in the upper 70s on Monday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Independence Day was hot as a firecracker across parts of the country. Nineteen cities, mostly in the north central U.S., reported record high temperatures for the date, including Williston ND with a reading of 107 degrees. In the southwestern U.S., highs of 93 at Alamosa, CO, 114 at Tucson, AZ, and 118 at Phoenix, AZ, equaled all-time records for those locations. (The National Weather Summary)