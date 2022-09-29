Hurricane Ian Impacts Wisconsin Weather

While Florida and other parts of the southeast United States are dealing with the catastrophic impacts from Hurricane Ian, the storm is also impacting the weather far from the center of the storm - even right here in northcentral Wisconsin.
However, here we are only seeing pleasant impacts from the tropical storm. Typically when a hurricane develops, weather tends to be quiet well to the north of the storm. This is because a hurricane is an intense area of low pressure - an area where the air is unstable and rises.
However, once you get away from the hurricane, the air becomes much more stable and sinks - that's what's known as an area of high pressure. The stronger the hurricane, the stronger the area of high pressure. In this case, it's strong enough to influence the weather all the way to the Great Lakes region. This is why we're seeing so much sunshine right now, and likely will see quite a bit more of it over the next few days.
This area of low pressure can also influence the path of the hurricane. While this area of high pressure is parked over this part of the country, it's also blocking Ian from making much northward movement. It is moving very slow, which means more rain for the southeast part of the country.
However, the good news is that, as long as the storm is over land, it can't get any stronger and will eventually fizzle out. But in the meantime, expect more heavy rains and flooding issues in the southeast while sunshine dominates our area in northcentral Wisconsin.