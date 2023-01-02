Icy weather possible early in the week

Most of the active weather will come early this week. We will have mild temps and a wintry mix of precipitation. Cooler winter weather will hold off until later in the week.
Today: Cloudy and quiet.
High: 33 Wind: Light and variable
Tonight: Cloudy and mild with a wintry mix of precipitation developing. More snow in the north with more freezing rain and sleet farther south.
Low: 30 Wind: East-Northeast 5 to 15
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with the wintry mix changing over to rain and drizzle in the central and south. A wintry mix and snow continues in the far north (well north of Marathon county) with 4 to 7 inches possible.
High: 35 Wind: East-Northeast 10-20
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Price, Iron, and Ashland counties effective until midnight Tuesday and for Clark, Taylor, and Jackson counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday. For most of today, everything will be fine with cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the low to mid 30s. Tonight is when we will see a wintry mix of precipitation develop with more snow and sleet in the north and more freezing rain, rain, and sleet around Wausau or farther south. Roads could get a bit icy overnight. On Tuesday, the wintry mix with change over to drizzle and rain in the southern half of the area. Snow will continue in the far north and northwest with 4 to 7 inches possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s and it will be breezy.
Breezy conditions and some snow will continue on Wednesday. More of the area could see some accumulating snow by then. As of now, it looks like 1 to 4 inches could fall on Wednesday with highs around 30.
The snow should taper off early Thursday, then we should have cooler and quiet weather to round out the week. High temps will be in the low to mid 20s on Thursday and Friday and in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday and Sunday. The best news is that we should have a few more breaks of sunshine as we head into the weekend.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1910 - A great flood in Utah and Nevada washed out 100 miles of railroad between Salt Lake City UT and Los Angeles CA causing seven million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)