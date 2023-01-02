 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF
CENTRAL WISCONSIN FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-DAY TUESDAY...

.Ahead of a strong storm system, a wintry mix is expected to develop
late tonight and become more widespread Tuesday morning. The wintry
mix will likely result in a ice accumulation on flat and elevated
surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous
driving conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected.  Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or icy road conditions.  The hazardous
conditions will  impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Icy weather possible early in the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Wx Pic

Weather

Most of the active weather will come early this week. We will have mild temps and a wintry mix of precipitation. Cooler winter weather will hold off until later in the week.

Today: Cloudy and quiet.

High: 33 Wind: Light and variable

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with a wintry mix of precipitation developing. More snow in the north with more freezing rain and sleet farther south.

Low: 30 Wind: East-Northeast 5 to 15

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with the wintry mix changing over to rain and drizzle in the central and south. A wintry mix and snow continues in the far north (well north of Marathon county) with 4 to 7 inches possible.

High: 35 Wind: East-Northeast 10-20

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Price, Iron, and Ashland counties effective until midnight Tuesday and for Clark, Taylor, and Jackson counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday. For most of today, everything will be fine with cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the low to mid 30s. Tonight is when we will see a wintry mix of precipitation develop with more snow and sleet in the north and more freezing rain, rain, and sleet around Wausau or farther south. Roads could get a bit icy overnight. On Tuesday, the wintry mix with change over to drizzle and rain in the southern half of the area. Snow will continue in the far north and northwest with 4 to 7 inches possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s and it will be breezy.

Breezy conditions and some snow will continue on Wednesday. More of the area could see some accumulating snow by then. As of now, it looks like 1 to 4 inches could fall on Wednesday with highs around 30.

The snow should taper off early Thursday, then we should have cooler and quiet weather to round out the week. High temps will be in the low to mid 20s on Thursday and Friday and in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday and Sunday. The best news is that we should have a few more breaks of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-January-2022

On this date in weather history: 1910 - A great flood in Utah and Nevada washed out 100 miles of railroad between Salt Lake City UT and Los Angeles CA causing seven million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

Tags

Recommended for you