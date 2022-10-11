Indian Summer today, then chilly Fall weather

One more 70 degree day is on the way and then a much cooler weather pattern will settle into our area for a few days. Some off-and-on showers will be around as well later this week.
Be sure to get outside and enjoy the warm weather for today. We should have a good amount of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.
A cold front moving in from the west will bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms later tonight into Wednesday morning. After the wet weather ends, we should have partly cloudy and breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. The gusty wind will bring in even cooler air for Thursday and Friday. Highs will only be in the 40s on both days. There will also be some widely scattered showers on Thursday and maybe a few sprinkles yet on Friday. It will be cold enough that a few flakes of snow might fall, especially in the Northwoods.
Saturday will be a touch better with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. It will be a little breezy, so be sure to wear a hat and coat if you are going to the apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Variable clouds will be in the sky on Sunday with a slight chance of light showers and highs once again only in the 40s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1954 - A deluge of 6.72 inches of rain in 48 hours flooded the Chicago River, causing ten million dollars damage in the Chicago area. (9th-11th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)