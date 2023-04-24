Light rain and snow showers still in the forecast

It won't be the worst late April weather during the work week, but it will remain quite cool on most days. Worse weather could develop over the weekend.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. A few brief rain and snow showers developing.
High: 47 Wind: West 5-10
Tonight: Sprinkles and flurries possible early. Partial clearing later.
Low: 30 Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Variable clouds with isolated rain or showers still possible.
High: 47 Wind: North-Northeast 5-10
You can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for today and a few light rain or snow showers. The highest chance of the spotty precipitation will be around Marathon County and areas to the north. High temps will reach the mid to upper 40s, so just a tad warmer than over the weekend. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with a few more breaks of sun and a little lesser chance of isolated rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday will likely be the best day of the week with more sun and not too much wind. The mercury should rise into the low to mid 50s – still below normal for this time of year, but feeling a lot nicer than recently.
The jet stream will start to dip down into the U.S. on Thursday and this will gradually develop a larger low pressure system that will affect our areas from Thursday all the way through early next week. This means more clouds, rain chances, wind, cool temps, and even a small chance of sleet or snow.
The good news is that the weather should be a bit milder for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Otherwise, you might be dodging a few showers on both days.
The cooler weather will develop over the weekend as the rain chances increase. Saturday might be the worst day as there is a chance the rain could be fairly persistent. On Sunday, there is a good chance of additional showers, but it might be more periodic. Highs temps over the weekend will only reach the upper 40s. It will be breezy and there might be a few sleet or snow showers Saturday night and again Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 40s again on Monday with a small chance of snow or rain.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 2010 - An EF-4 tornado up to 1.75 miles wide travels 149.25 miles through Mississippi, the widest and fourth longest path in Mississippi history. It left behind major destruction to businesses, churches and homes, four fatalities in Yazoo City and ten fatalities across the state,