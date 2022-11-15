Light snow continues

More light snow is on the way and it looks like it will stick around because colder weather is developing. Temperatures might not rise back up to normal until the middle of next week.
Today: Cloudy with light snow developing. An inch or two accumulation possible.
High: 33 Wind: East 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy with light snow showers tapering to flurries. An additional dusting to half an inch possible.
Low: 27 Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday: Cloudy with a few scattered flakes.
High: 34 Wind: North 5-10
Today will be a lot like yesterday with cloudy skies and periodic light snow. The most persistent light snow will develop around midday and into the afternoon. Heavier amounts of up to 2 inches or so will be mainly south of Marathon county. Otherwise, many areas can expect an inch or so to pile up. It is not a major snowfall by any means, but enough to be a nuisance. Be careful on the roads. Be prepared to brush the snow off your windshield. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s today and winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.
The snow showers will taper off a bit tonight but there might be another dusting to half an inch. A few flurries will likely be in the air on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.
Colder weather will start to move in on Thursday when high temps will only reach the mid to upper 20s. On Friday a stronger wind will develop out of the northwest and highs will only top out in the low 20s. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper teens to around 20. The wind chill on Saturday will be in the 5 to 10 degree range, making it extra chilly for the deer hunters. Low temps by Sunday morning will be in the single digits.
After another cold day on Sunday with highs in the 20s, the mercury should rise back up into the low 30s for Monday.
As far as additional snow chances go, there could be another dusting to half an inch on Thursday and on Saturday – just enough to make the roads a little slippery.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 2005 - Severe thunderstorms produced over 30 tornadoes in 6 states, resulting in one fatality and at least 35 injuries (Associated Press). Some of the worst damage occurred in Henry county, Tennessee, where numerous homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.