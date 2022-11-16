Light snow showers for a couple of days yet

It still looks like the coldest weather of the season so far will arrive over the next couple of days. There will be a bit of snow as well. Next week is when temperatures will return to normal.
Today: Cloudy and cool with a few light snow showers or flurries.
High: 35 Wind: North 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered snow showers.
Low: 22 Wind: West 5-15
Thursday: Cloudy and colder with patchy snow showers. Maybe some small accumulation.
High: 27 Wind: West 10-15
The landscape is white now and it will stay that way for a few days, but not too much additional snow will develop. For today we will see a few flurries then some scattered snow showers will move through tonight and tomorrow. There might be a dusting to half an inch of snow during this time frame. Lake effect snow will develop in the far north Thursday night into Friday morning and a few spots north of highway 70 could end up with 2 or 3 inches. Another cold front will drift through Wisconsin on Saturday and it could produce another dusting to half an inch of snow. It is just enough snow at times to make the roads slippery so make sure to drive safely. After Saturday it does not look like much chance of significant precipitation until late next week.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer today but still below normal with highs reaching the low to mid 30s. There will not be much wind. The north wind will be in the 5 to 10 mph range. The wind will pick up a bit out of the west tomorrow and then we will feel a lot more of the northwest wind on Friday and Saturday. Hunters going into the woods this weekend should be prepared for some wind chill.
High temps will be colder tomorrow, only reaching the mid to upper 20s. On Friday the mercury will be stuck in the low 20s. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper teens to around 20. Sunday will remain quite chilly with highs in the low to mid 20s. The milder trend will begin on Monday with highs in the low 30s. By Tuesday the mercury should top out in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday could have readings above normal, reaching the low 40s.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-November-2022
On this date in weather history:
1959 - The most severe November cold wave in U.S. history was in progress. A weather observing station located 14 miles northeast of Lincoln MT reported a reading of 53 degrees below zero, which established an all-time record low temperature for the nation for the month of November. Their high that day was one degree above zero. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)