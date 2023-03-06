Light snow today and a seasonal week ahead

A bit of light snow will continue today and more snow is on the way later this week. It will look a lot like Winter outside but it will not feel too cold.
Today: Breezy with periods of light snow, possibly mixed with some freezing drizzle or drizzle. Additional snow amounts of an inch or so
High: 35 Wind: East 10-20
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 23 Wind: North-Northeast 10-15
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 38 Wind: NE to East around 10
Periodic snow and some drizzle will be in the area today. It might accumulate another inch or two, especially around Marathon county or further north. Conditions will be a little breezy with east winds at 10-20 mph. High temps will be fairly seasonal, in the mid 30s, so a lot of the snow should melt off the roadways. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of the area through midday today.
Any leftover flurries or drizzle will be ending this evening and then we will see some partial clearing later tonight and tomorrow. Some of the new snow will be melting tomorrow as high temps reach the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet once again but with less sunshine. Even though there will be more clouds, high temps should top out in the mid 30.
Another low pressure system will move through the center of the country late this week and bring a chance of snow to our area. We will probably have some snow Thursday night and Friday and it could be a few inches (similar to the current storm). Temps will also cool down a little later this week with highs in the low 30s from Friday through Sunday.
Yet another light snow could develop in our area later Sunday afternoon or evening, so factor that into any weekend travel plans.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1954 - Florida received its greatest modern-day snowfall of record, with 4.0 inches at the Milton Experimental Station. Pensacola FL equaled their 24-hour record with 2.1 inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)