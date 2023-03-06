Light snow today and a seasonal week ahead

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Less than an
inch of additional snow accumulation and some minor icing.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

...SNOW, DRIZZLE, AND FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE
AREA THIS MORNING...

At 630 am, radar indicated a large area of wintry precipitation
across about the northern half of Wisconsin. The precipitation was
falling as mainly light snow across northern Wisconsin, though
some freezing drizzle was also occurring during lulls. A mix of
drizzle, freezing drizzle, and light snow was occurring in central
Wisconsin. Drizzle and a little light rain was occurring in east-
central portions of the state.

Little change in the precipitation pattern or temperature is
expected for the rest of the morning hours. Untreated roads across
the north will likely remain snow or slush covered and slippery.
The lighter precipitation intensity over central and east-central
Wisconsin combined with temperatures at or a couple degrees above
freezing should allow for a gradual improvement in road conditions
in these areas during the morning hours.

Most roads across central and northern Wisconsin are either snow
or slush covered and slippery. Anyone traveling across the area
this morning should use extra caution and allow some extra time to
reach their destination.

The precipitation will gradually transition back to snow from
north to south during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered
snow showers during the late afternoon and evening could result in
another inch or so of accumulation, with an inch or two possible
in the northeast part of the state.

Light snow today and a seasonal week ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
Wx Pic

Weather

A bit of light snow will continue today and more snow is on the way later this week. It will look a lot like Winter outside but it will not feel too cold.

Today: Breezy with periods of light snow, possibly mixed with some freezing drizzle or drizzle. Additional snow amounts of an inch or so

High: 35 Wind: East 10-20

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 23 Wind: North-Northeast 10-15

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds.

High: 38 Wind: NE to East around 10

Periodic snow and some drizzle will be in the area today. It might accumulate another inch or two, especially around Marathon county or further north. Conditions will be a little breezy with east winds at 10-20 mph. High temps will be fairly seasonal, in the mid 30s, so a lot of the snow should melt off the roadways. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of the area through midday today.

Any leftover flurries or drizzle will be ending this evening and then we will see some partial clearing later tonight and tomorrow. Some of the new snow will be melting tomorrow as high temps reach the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet once again but with less sunshine. Even though there will be more clouds, high temps should top out in the mid 30.

Another low pressure system will move through the center of the country late this week and bring a chance of snow to our area. We will probably have some snow Thursday night and Friday and it could be a few inches (similar to the current storm). Temps will also cool down a little later this week with highs in the low 30s from Friday through Sunday.

Yet another light snow could develop in our area later Sunday afternoon or evening, so factor that into any weekend travel plans.

Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-March-2023

On this date in weather history: 1954 - Florida received its greatest modern-day snowfall of record, with 4.0 inches at the Milton Experimental Station. Pensacola FL equaled their 24-hour record with 2.1 inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)

