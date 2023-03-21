Light snow today and tonight, otherwise seasonal

Some light snow is on the way today and tonight but it won't stick around too long because high temps will be above freezing for the foreseeable future.
Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, and cooler with a chance of light snow showers around midday and into the afternoon, mainly around Marathon county on north.
High: 36 Wind: East 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow after midnight, especially around Wausau or farther north. A few light rain showers south.
Low: 32 Wind: SE 10-20
Wednesday: Light snow ending early, then mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder.
High: 44 Wind: SW 10-20
The weather will be cooler and breezy for most of the area today. Highs will be in the 30s, except for areas south of Wood and Portage counties where the mercury will be in the 40s. Highs could even be around 50 near Wisconsin Dells. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 20 mph. A few light snow showers could develop around midday in central Wisconsin and then move into the Northwoods during the afternoon. A light coating of snow could accumulate.
Another batch of snow will move through the area after midnight tonight. The highest chance of an inch or two accumulation will be around highway 29 or farther north. This batch of snow will move out early Wednesday morning and then it will turn breezy and milder once again. High temps should be in the 40s tomorrow afternoon with 50 being possible once again in the far south. It will be mild, but skies will remain fairly cloudy.
On Thursday there is a slight chance of light rain or snow in the southern part of the area during the morning, then that weather system will move out leaving us with a bit more sun in the afternoon. Even though the sun will be out, it will be a little cooler than Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.
A fairly seasonal trend will then develop for Friday through Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s through Sunday and then a little cooler – around 40 – on Monday. Friday is the day that will likely have the most sun. More clouds than sun will prevail from Saturday through Monday. There is also a slight chance of light rain or snow showers from Saturday through Monday. Most of the time it will likely be dry but some brief precipitation cannot be ruled out.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1952 - Severe thunderstorms spawned thirty-one tornadoes across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky. The tornadoes killed 343 persons and caused 15 million dollars damage. Arkansas and Tennessee each reported thirteen tornadoes. The towns of Judsonia AR and Henderson TN were nearly wiped off the map in what proved to be the worst tornado outbreak of record for Arkansas. A tornado, one and a half miles wide at times, left a church the only undamaged building at Judsonia. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)