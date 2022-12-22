Light snow today, then quite windy and cold

 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS
THE NEXT FEW DAYS...

An complex low pressure system will slowly track across the area
today, then intensify rapidly just to our east tonight and Friday.
The storm will produce snow and increasingly windy conditions
which will significantly impact travel the next few days.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected today as snow continues
across the region. The snow will probably diminish at times in
central Wisconsin, with the most persistent snows occurring in the
northeast part of the state. A band of lake-enhanced snow will
affect Door County, possibly resulting in periods of heavy snow
there.

Northwest winds will begin to increase across central Wisconsin by
mid-day, and across the remainder of the area during the afternoon
and evening hours. Blowing and drifting snow will develop as the
wind increases, resulting in a further deterioration of travel
conditions. Travel across open areas could be dangerous at times
late tonight through Friday night as the visibility may
periodically drop to near zero due to the blowing and drifting
snow.

Colder air will surge into the area tonight on the strong
northwest winds. By late tonight,wind chills will drop to 20
below to 35 below zero in central Wisconsin, and to 15 below to 25
below zero across most of the rest of the area. The low wind
chills will linger into Sunday morning. Be sure to wear
appropriate winter clothing if going outdoors.

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE START OF
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Snow is
expected today. Northwest winds will increase significantly this
afternoon and evening, leading to widespread blowing and drifting
snow tonight through Friday night. Very cold air arriving on the
gusty northwest winds will drive wind chills well below zero tonight
into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches.
Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday
night, resulting in widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous today, and could become very
difficult tonight through Friday night when the strong winds
arrive.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected today. Dangerous travel
conditions are possible late tonight through Friday night. Consider
avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely necessary. If
you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets
and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything
else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be
sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

&&

Light snow today, then quite windy and cold

Wx Pic

Weather

New snow has fallen and now we will have to deal with wind and cold temperatures through the Christmas weekend. The cold will not last too long though, milder weather will develop next week.

Today: Cloudy with periodic light snow. Another inch or so accumulation Becoming breezy.

High: Falling to 2 by late afternoon Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with scattered flurries. Lake effect snow in the North.

Low: -6 Wind: NW 20-30

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with blowing and drifting snow. Lake effect snow in the Northwoods.

High: 4 Wind: NW 20-30, gusting to 40

Periodic light snow will continue today. Another inch or so will accumulate in most areas as the big storm intensifies in the Great Lakes region of the country today. With the wind turning to the northwest, temperatures will fall. By late afternoon, temperatures will be down near zero. Winds will be light this morning, then becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph later today.

Tonight through Saturday the wind will intensify causing a lot of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow will fall in the far north due to the lake effect but most of the rest of the areas will only see a few flurries. With the high wind and lake effect snow of several inches on Friday and Saturday, travel conditions will be the worst in the far north. High temps will be in the single digits on both days and the wind chill will range between -20 and -30. Wind gusts could get up to 40 mph out of the northwest. Because of the wind and blowing snow, a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for almost the entire area through 6 am Saturday.

We will see the sun break out a little on Saturday and a bit more on Sunday (Christmas Day). Sunday will still be quite cold with highs in the 5 to 10 range and it will be a bit breezy, but the wind will not be as bad as Friday and Saturday.

Early next week the trend will be toward milder conditions. Highs will be in the teens on Monday, near 20 on Tuesday, and possibly as high as the low 30s on Wednesday. In regards to precipitation, there is just a light chance of snow on Monday and a slight chance of snow or a wintry mix in the Northwoods on Tuesday.

Have a fun Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-December-2022

On this date in weather history: 1961 - Holiday travel was paralyzed over extreme northeastern Kansas, and adjacent parts of Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. The storm produced 5 to 15 inches of snow, with drifts up to ten feet high. (22nd-23rd) (The Weather Channel)

 

Tags

