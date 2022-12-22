Light snow today, then quite windy and cold

New snow has fallen and now we will have to deal with wind and cold temperatures through the Christmas weekend. The cold will not last too long though, milder weather will develop next week.
Today: Cloudy with periodic light snow. Another inch or so accumulation Becoming breezy.
High: Falling to 2 by late afternoon Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with scattered flurries. Lake effect snow in the North.
Low: -6 Wind: NW 20-30
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with blowing and drifting snow. Lake effect snow in the Northwoods.
High: 4 Wind: NW 20-30, gusting to 40
Periodic light snow will continue today. Another inch or so will accumulate in most areas as the big storm intensifies in the Great Lakes region of the country today. With the wind turning to the northwest, temperatures will fall. By late afternoon, temperatures will be down near zero. Winds will be light this morning, then becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph later today.
Tonight through Saturday the wind will intensify causing a lot of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow will fall in the far north due to the lake effect but most of the rest of the areas will only see a few flurries. With the high wind and lake effect snow of several inches on Friday and Saturday, travel conditions will be the worst in the far north. High temps will be in the single digits on both days and the wind chill will range between -20 and -30. Wind gusts could get up to 40 mph out of the northwest. Because of the wind and blowing snow, a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for almost the entire area through 6 am Saturday.
We will see the sun break out a little on Saturday and a bit more on Sunday (Christmas Day). Sunday will still be quite cold with highs in the 5 to 10 range and it will be a bit breezy, but the wind will not be as bad as Friday and Saturday.
Early next week the trend will be toward milder conditions. Highs will be in the teens on Monday, near 20 on Tuesday, and possibly as high as the low 30s on Wednesday. In regards to precipitation, there is just a light chance of snow on Monday and a slight chance of snow or a wintry mix in the Northwoods on Tuesday.
Have a fun Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1961 - Holiday travel was paralyzed over extreme northeastern Kansas, and adjacent parts of Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. The storm produced 5 to 15 inches of snow, with drifts up to ten feet high. (22nd-23rd) (The Weather Channel)