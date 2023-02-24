Light snow tonight then heavier precipitation on Monday

It looks and feels a lot like the middle of Winter for today but it will be much nicer over the weekend. The next chance of precipitation will be freezing rain on Monday.
Today: Scattered clouds at times and cold.
High: 17 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW
Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. An inch or so accumulation possible.
Low: 9 Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Variable clouds and a bit milder.
High: 27 Wind: SW 10-18
A mix of sun and clouds will be in the area today and it will be on the cold side with highs only in the teens. The good news is that the wind will be quite light, blowing at about 5 mph out of the northwest this morning and then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
A weak warm front moving in from the south tonight will generate a few light snow showers. Don't be surprised to see an inch or so of snow on your deck on Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be a nice Winter day with variable clouds and highs in the 20s. Sunday will be warmer yet with mostly sunny skies. Highs should reach the low to mid 30s to round out the weekend.
The same low pressure system bringing heavy rain and snow to southern California today and tomorrow will be traveling northeast into our area late Sunday night into Monday. When it reaches our area it looks like it will produce rain and freezing rain Monday morning. Up to a half inch of ice could develop for the morning commute, making roads like a skating rink. Later on Monday, the precipitation will likely change over to sleet and snow with the possibility of several inches of slushy snow accumulating in the Northwoods. It will also be windy and cool on Monday with highs in the low 30s.
On Tuesday will get a break in the wintry weather then another storm system could bring some light snow to the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Even though we could have a little more snow for the middle of next week, it will not be too cold. Highs on Tuesday could reach the mid 30s. Highs will be in the low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 2004 - Heavy snows blanket wide areas of northern New Mexico, closing schools and highways. he mountains east of Santa Fe receive 20 inches. Sandia Park, east of Albuquerque, measures 11 inches. 8 inches falls at Los Alamos.