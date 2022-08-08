Long Term Predictions Are Difficult

"It is tough to make predictions, especially about the future".
This is a funny quote attributed to Yogi Berra. It definitely applies to predictions surrounding anthropogenic global warming (AGW, aka "Climate Change"). The weather, climate, and earth system are non-linear and chaotic. Tiny changes to initial conditions can wreak havoc with the forecast for the next few days, weeks, or even years (when it comes to climate predictions).
Recently some climate researchers have worried that people are not taking AGW serious enough. The worst case scenarios are very bad and they would like to avoid those.
The problem is that many dire predictions have not come true yet. For more than three decades there have been warnings of impending doom - right around the corner. One of the more famous predictions has been for the ice to completely disappear from the Arctic during the Summer. This has been forecast multiple times but there is still ice. There have been so many predictions of environmental collapse, starvation, and death that it would take a whole encyclopedic volume to detail them all - yet the "environment" persists. A good portion of the populace will continue to ignore dire predictions if those predictions continue to fail.
Just last week another prediction was put to the test. You might recall that for more than a decade now, there have been predictions of the disappearance of the Great Barrier Reef. Ocean acidification and warming was supposed to have destroyed most of the reef's coral by now. In contrast, parts of the Great Barrier Reef now have their highest levels of coral in 36 years of record-keeping.
Perhaps the persistent La Nina in the tropical Pacific is helping things out. Maybe the coral is more resilient to acidification than previously known. It is possible that the coral is evolving/adapting to the lower pH of the ocean.
Whatever the case, the innumerable predictions of the demise of the Great Barrier Reef have not come to pass.
This is good news, but there is no guarantee everything will continue to be fine into the future. We can and should continue developing cleaner energy sources and technology to live more efficiently.
Because China continues to emit truly gargantuan amounts of pollution and carbon dioxide, it will be up to other countries of the world to bring forth better technology and energy solutions. Good thing there are new breakthroughs happening every day. Just recently, a new material was developed that can remove carbon dioxide from the air that is cheaper and more economical. So far, more carbon dioxide in the air has led to a greening of the planet. If there ever comes a time when it needs to be removed, maybe we will have the technology to do it.