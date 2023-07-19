Look out for a few storms this evening

The main concern in the weather is the threat of storms this evening. Otherwise, it looks like a fairly seasonal trend through the weekend with only small chances of rain.
Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and warmer with a brief shower or two possible during the morning.
High: 82 Wind: Becoming SW 10-15
Tonight: Scattered storms likely during the evening, diminishing after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 61 Wind: SW 5-10 to NW
Thursday: More clouds than sun, breezy, and cooler. A slight chance of a brief shower.
High: 76 Wind: NW 12-22
Today will be a little warmer but it will still not be too humid. There is a chance of some spotty shower activity this morning, especially around Marathon County and areas to the north, but the main threat of rain and storms will hold off until this evening. Highs will reach the low 80s in most areas with some upper 70s in the Northwoods. Winds will become southwesterly this afternoon at 10 to 15 mph.
A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a round or two of thunderstorms this evening. There might be a couple of stronger storms with high wind or large hail. Many areas should get a quarter to half inch of rain with some of the heavier downpours producing over half an inch. The storm activity should diminish after midnight.
Tomorrow will be breezy and cooler once again with only a slight chance of a brief shower or two. There will be more clouds than sun until later in the day, keeping high temps in the 70s.
The main trend from Friday through early next week will be warmer temperatures. On Friday the mercury should climb up to around 80. On Saturday highs will be in the low 80s. Low to mid 80s are likely on Sunday and Monday then temps could reach the upper 80s on Tuesday.
There are still some slight chances of showers and storms during this period but don't get your hopes up too high for significant rain. The chance of spotty showers and storms will be late Friday, again late Saturday, and during the day on Sunday.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1960 - Cow Creek and Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, CA, reported morning lows of 102 degrees. The afternoon high at Greenland Ranch was 124 degrees, and the high at Cow Creek that afternoon was 126 degrees. The coolest low for the entire month for both locations was 82 degrees. (The Weather Channel)