March is coming in like a lion

...ANOTHER ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

Despite today being the first day of the meteorological spring, a
strong upper level disturbance tracking east from the Northern
Plains will bring another round of wintry weather to the area
today into tonight. Occasional light snow and flurries or
sprinkles are possible through mid-morning, but this precipitation
will not be significant.

The Wausau area and central Wisconsin is expected to be affected
by the significant precipitation first. It should arrive in this
area during the late morning in the form of clusters of snow
showers. The combination of brief, but substantially reduced
visibility and a quick accumulation of snow on the roads could
result in hazardous travel conditions beginning by around 1000 am
and continuing through the afternoon and into the early evening.
Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible during lulls in the
precipitation. One to three inches of snow accumulation is
anticipated across central Wisconsin by late evening.

The snow showers that move into central Wisconsin during the late
morning will shift into north-central and far northeast. Snow
will be more persistent in this area during the afternoon and
evening. This will result in a higher accumulation. Two to four
inches of snow is anticipated in this area. But there will still
be some lulls across the north as well, and freezing drizzle is
possible during the lulls.

Temperatures edging above freezing should prevent much snow
accumulation on the roads in east-central Wisconsin during the
daylight hours. However, snow showers in east-central Wisconsin
are expected to increase during the late afternoon and evening,
and pavement temperatures will likely drop below freezing just
after sunset. This could result in refreezing of any water
lingering on the roads, and the development of icy patches. In
addition, snow is likely to begin accumulating on untreated
pavement during this period. The most likely period for hazardous
travel in east-central Wisconsin will be between 500 pm and
midnight. Up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible.

Anyone traveling across the area today or tonight should be on
the lookout for rapidly changing travel conditions. Plan on
needing some extra time to reach your destination, especially if
traveling across the north or during the late afternoon or
evening.

March is coming in like a lion

More snow is on the way for today, then a quieter weather pattern is on the way for later in the week. Overall, the weather looks fairly seasonal for the next few days. 

Today: Cloudy with periods of snow developing by late morning. 1 to 3 inches likely north of Highway 10. Up to 4 inches in the far north.

High: 34 Wind: East 10-15

Tonight: A few snowflakes lingering in the evening, then turning partly cloudy late.

Low: 18 Wind: NE 10-18

Thursday: Variable clouds and cooler.

High: 31 Wind: NE 5-10 to East

March is coming in like a lion today with some snow developing later this morning and persisting off and on into the early evening. One to three inches of accumulation is likely for areas around highway 10 or farther north. A few spots in the far northwest (mainly Iron & Ashland counties) might even see 4 inches. Because of the snow, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through this evening for Iron, Ashland, Price, Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, Florence, and Taylor counties. Highs temps will be in the low to mid 30s for most areas. In southern areas (south of Wood and Portage counties), there might be a few breaks of sun this afternoon with highs in the 40s. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.

Mainly dry weather will then prevail from Thursday through Sunday. The one chance of additional snow could be with a few flurries late Saturday. We will see some scattered sun at times through this period with highs in the low 30s on Thursday, in the mid 30s on Friday, and then in the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Another weak storm system will cross Wisconsin from Sunday night through early Tuesday. This will bring another chance of some accumulating snow. In addition, high temps will remain in the 30s for early next week. Later next week it will turn a little colder.

Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-March-2023

On this date in weather history: 2011 - Snowfall across Idaho broke numerous accumulation records. Pierce received 15 inches, Powell 14.5 inches, Potlatch 12 inches and Kellogg and Plummer 7 inches. The same storm created high winds across the Pacific Northwest. A weather station at 10,000 feet on Mount Ranier measures a wind gust of 137 MPH with a sustained 1-minute wind reading of 112 MPH.

