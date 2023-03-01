More snow is on the way for today, then a quieter weather pattern is on the way for later in the week. Overall, the weather looks fairly seasonal for the next few days.
Today: Cloudy with periods of snow developing by late morning. 1 to 3 inches likely north of Highway 10. Up to 4 inches in the far north.
High: 34 Wind: East 10-15
Tonight: A few snowflakes lingering in the evening, then turning partly cloudy late.
Low: 18 Wind: NE 10-18
Thursday: Variable clouds and cooler.
High: 31 Wind: NE 5-10 to East
March is coming in like a lion today with some snow developing later this morning and persisting off and on into the early evening. One to three inches of accumulation is likely for areas around highway 10 or farther north. A few spots in the far northwest (mainly Iron & Ashland counties) might even see 4 inches. Because of the snow, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through this evening for Iron, Ashland, Price, Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, Florence, and Taylor counties. Highs temps will be in the low to mid 30s for most areas. In southern areas (south of Wood and Portage counties), there might be a few breaks of sun this afternoon with highs in the 40s. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly dry weather will then prevail from Thursday through Sunday. The one chance of additional snow could be with a few flurries late Saturday. We will see some scattered sun at times through this period with highs in the low 30s on Thursday, in the mid 30s on Friday, and then in the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday.
Another weak storm system will cross Wisconsin from Sunday night through early Tuesday. This will bring another chance of some accumulating snow. In addition, high temps will remain in the 30s for early next week. Later next week it will turn a little colder.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 2011 - Snowfall across Idaho broke numerous accumulation records. Pierce received 15 inches, Powell 14.5 inches, Potlatch 12 inches and Kellogg and Plummer 7 inches. The same storm created high winds across the Pacific Northwest. A weather station at 10,000 feet on Mount Ranier measures a wind gust of 137 MPH with a sustained 1-minute wind reading of 112 MPH.