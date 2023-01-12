Maybe a little sun over the next couple of days

Quiet weather is returning for a few days and we could see a little sun at times. Damp and cloudy weather will return for early next week.
Today: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers and flurries, especially in the northern half of the area.
High: 33 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler.
Low: 21 Wind: North 10-15
Friday: Gradually becoming partly cloudy. More seasonal.
High: 26 Wind: NW 5-15
Today will be a little cooler than yesterday with highs in the low 30s for most locations. Skies will remain cloudy and there will be a few light snow showers and flurries drifting through the sky. There might be a dusting of snow in a few spots in the Northwoods. The wind will pick up a bit out of the north-northwest but it will not be too bad – in the 10 to 15 mph range. The north wind will continue to cool things down into Friday when highs will only be in the 20s, which is more normal for this time of year. In addition, the clouds should break up a bit on Friday.
We will likely see some sun at times on Saturday as well as the high temps rising back up into the upper 20s and low 30s. The clouds and breeze will increase out of the south on Sunday and high temps will once again be well above normal, reaching the mid to upper 30s.
A strong low pressure system will track across Illinois on Monday into Tuesday morning and this is close enough to bring some precipitation. At this point, it looks like temps will be mild enough – in the upper 30s – for it to be mainly light rain. Some sleet or snow might mix in with the rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the 30s.
We should have some dry weather on Wednesday before another storm system moves into the Midwest late next week. At that point, temps should be cool enough for mostly snow if the storm tracks across our area.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1987 - Twenty-seven cities in the Upper Midwest reported new record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 72 degrees at Valentine NE and 76 degrees at Rapid City SD set records for the month of January. (National Weather Summary)