Maybe the warmest week of the year coming up

A mini heatwave will develop this week and mainly dry conditions will persist. Only isolated showers and storms are possible for most of this week.
Today will be just a degree or two warmer than yesterday, so not too hot just yet. Skies will have scattered clouds and a couple of isolated storms will be moving through. There is even a chance of a little hail or brief strong wind with a couple of the storms. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.
The chance of widely scattered showers and storms will continue tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be warming up a bit more tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The hottest days of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be more humid on both days. Highs will be in the 90s and we will be close to breaking a record high on Wednesday (the record in Wausau is 94).
There is a slight chance of a storm or two on Wednesday, then the next chance of a few showers or storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front moves through. This cold front will cool things off for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, then drop into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Another small chance of showers and storms could develop on Sunday night. Skies will also be fairly sunny from Friday afternoon through Sunday.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1942 - The temperature at Las Vegas, NV, hit 117 degrees to set an all-time record for that location. The record was tied on July 19, 2005.