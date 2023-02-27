Messy weather to begin the work week

A Wintry mess of precipitation will be in our area today. Be careful on the roadways! The rest of the week will be a lot quieter.
Today: Cloudy and windy during the morning with freezing rain developing. Freezing rain will change to sleet and snow around midday and into the afternoon. 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible later today with as much as 4 to 8 inches northeast and east of Marathon county.
High: 33 Wind: East 20-35, tapering to NE 10-15 later in the day.
Tonight: Gradually turning partly cloudy.
Low: 25 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15
Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds.
High: 37 Wind: West around 10, becoming East late.
The main concern for this Monday is moderate freezing rain that will develop this morning. The freezing rain will then turn to rain south of Marathon county around midday. The freezing rain will change to sleet and snow around midday and into the afternoon in the northern half of the area, basically from Marathon county on north. The heavy wet snow could accumulate a couple of inches in most locations, but to the east and northeast of Marathon county, there could be a few pockets of 4 to 8 inches. Overall, it will not be great on the roads for today. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be quite strong this morning at 20 to 35 mph, then diminish a bit this afternoon, turning to the northeast. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through early evening for most of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties.
Tomorrow will be fairly nice with scattered sun and highs in the 30s, then there will be another chance of snow late tomorrow night into Wednesday. It is a weak weather system that could produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in Northcentral Wisconsin. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.
The weather will cool down for Thursday and then gradually warm up into the weekend, Conditions should also be dry from Thursday through Sunday. We will probably have more sun than clouds on each day. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Thursday, the ow 30s on Friday, top out in the mid 30s on Saturday, and perhaps reach the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 2010 - A weak EF0 tornado causes no damage as it moved across California's southern San Joaquin Valley. However it is the only tornado reported in the United States during the month. According to the Storm Prediction Center only five months since 1950 have lacked a tornado report. The Weather Doctor