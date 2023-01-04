Messy winter weather continues

The winter storm that moved into the area yesterday is sticking around yet for today and tomorrow. Later in the week and over the weekend we should finally see a bit more sun.
Today: Cloudy with periods of snow, mixing with some drizzle or rain at times. 2 to 4 inches accumulation possible in the Northwoods. An inch or less in central areas.
High: 35 Wind: East 10-18
Tonight: Cloudy with patchy light snow. A dusting up to an inch possible.
Low: 29 Wind: NE 5-15
Thursday: Overcast with a few light snow showers tapering off around mid-afternoon.
High: 31 Wind: North 5-15
Cloudy skies and damp conditions will prevail for today. We will have some wet snow mixed with a little rain at times. The highest chance of 2 to 4 inches of accumulation will be in the north and northwest (northwest of Marathon county). In central Wisconsin, there might be a small slushy accumulation in spots. Because of the wintry conditions, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Marathon, Wood, Portage, Shawano, and Menominee counties through 10 am and for Lincoln, Langlade, Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties through 6 pm. When the snowfall might be a little heavier in Price, Iron, and Ashland counties, a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 6 pm. High temps will be in the low to mid 30s and winds will be out of the east at 10 to 18 mph. Scattered snow will continue tonight and for most of Thursday. It won't taper off until later in the afternoon tomorrow. Snow could accumulate up to an inch in spots before it diminishes. Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, reaching the upper 20s to low 30s.
The coolest day in the outlook will be Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Thankfully, there will probably be a few breaks of sun. Scattered sun could develop at times over the weekend as well. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s and on Sunday in the upper 20s.
Above normal temperatures and quiet weather will prevail early next week as well. Highs on Monday and Tuesday should reach the low 30s.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1987 - A storm moving off the Pacific Ocean spread wintery weather across the southwestern U.S., with heavy snow extending from southern California to western Wyoming. Up to 15 inches of snow blanketed the mountains of southern California, and rainfall totals in California ranged up to 2.20 inches in the Chino area. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)