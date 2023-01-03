Messy wintry precipitation on the way

Icy conditions developed in the southern part of the area last night and now some of that will move northward for today. By tomorrow, it is mainly snow we will be dealing with and a little cooler weather will develop late in the week.
Today: Cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix and freezing rain developing around midday and into the afternoon.
High: 34 Wind: East 10-20, gusting to 25
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix changing over to snow. 1 to 2 inches possible.
Low: 33 Wind: East 10-20
Wednesday: Overcast and breezy with snow at times. 2 to 4 inches possible with the heavier amounts in the Northwoods.
High: 34 Wind: East 10-20
The wintry mix and freezing rain has tapered off in the south temporarily but it will return around midday and into the afternoon. By then, a lot of the temperatures around the area will be at or above 32, so the roads will have icy stretches but it will not be as bad as it could be. More of a wintry mix and snow will fall this afternoon in areas north and west of Marathon county. There could be 2 to 4 inches of snow in the far northwest. Because of the potential for freezing rain, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area through 6 pm today and until noon tomorrow for Iron and Price counties. Around central Wisconsin later this afternoon there will be mainly light showers or drizzle with highs in the mid 30s. It will be a breezy and cloudy day with winds out of the east at 10 to 20 mph.
The precipitation will change over to snow tonight and remain as snow on Wednesday. It could even linger through about midday Thursday. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible tonight. 2 to 4 inches is likely on Wednesday with the heavier amounts in the Northwoods. Another dusting up to 1 inch is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s on Wednesday and then a bit cooler in the mid to upper 20s on Thursday.
The weather should then be quiet and dry from Friday through early next week with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should be in the mid to upper 20s from Friday through Sunday, then rise up to around 30 on Monday.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1961 - A three-day long ice storm was in progress over northern Idaho which produced an accumulation of ice eight inches thick, a U.S. record. Heavy fog, which blanketed much of northern Idaho from Grangeville to the Canadian border, deposited the ice on power and phone lines causing widespread power outages. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)