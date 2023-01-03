Messy wintry precipitation on the way

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely regionwide this morning, and over northern Wisconsin through tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&