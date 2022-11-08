Mild and damp for mid-week

A mild trend is developing for the middle of the week but it will not be too sunny. Some rain is likely at times. Colder weather will arrive on Friday.
Today: Breezy and a little warmer with a few breaks of sun.
High: 49 Wind: SE 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers or an isolated storm, mainly in the Northwoods.
Low: 43 Wind: SE 10-20
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers early and again in the evening.
High: 61 Wind: South 10-20
Today will be a little warmer than yesterday and there should be a few breaks of sun at times. Highs should reach the upper 40s with winds developing out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.
A storm system moving in from the western states will continue to produce a south wind flow over the next couple of days. This will increase the temperature and moisture across the area. Highs on Wednesday should be in the upper 50s to low 60s and on Thursday top out in the low to mid 60s. It will feel nice, but the skies will be cloudy and we could have some rain at times. It looks like the highest chance of rain will be in northern and northwestern parts of the area (cities such as Rhinelander, Park Falls, Minocqua, Kennan). From tonight through Thursday, northwestern parts of the area might end up with an inch or two of rain. For central Wisconsin, the highest chance of rain will be late tonight and again on Thursday afternoon.
The cold front associated with the storm system will move into our area late Thursday night and turn things quite a bit colder for the weekend. On Friday it will be windy with highs in the 30s. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, high temps will only reach the low 30s. The ground will start to freeze up over the weekend.
As far as snow goes, the highest chance of some light snow showers will be Friday afternoon and evening. A dusting up to an inch is possible, mainly in the Northwoods. Some lake effect snow could be in the far north again on Saturday.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1943 - An early season snowstorm raged across eastern South Dakota and Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. The storm produced 22 inches of snow at Fairbult and Marshall MN, 20 inches at Redwood Falls MN, and 10.1 inches at Minneapolis. Drifts fifteen feet high were reported in Cottonwood County MN. The storm produced up to two feet of snow in South Dakota smothering a million Thanksgiving day turkeys. (6th-8th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)