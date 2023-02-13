Mild and early in the week with some rain

The mild weather will continue early this week, but the sun will not be as prevalent. Wintry cold will not return until late in the work week.
Today: Scattered clouds early, then mostly sunny and nice once again.
High: 40 Wind: West 10-15
Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 28 Wind: South 10-15
Tuesday: Turning cloudy and breezy with rain likely by late afternoon.
High: 43 Wind: SE 15-25
Look for a few clouds early today, then the sun should be out once again giving us another day that feels a little like Spring. Highs temps should reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow will be mild again with highs in the 40s, but it will not be as bright and the winds will be rather gusty. Skies will cloud up as a strong low pressure system moves in from the south. Rain will develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening. A half inch or so of rain is likely. The rain will become more scattered later Tuesday night and could change over to a few light snow showers on Wednesday. Even with a few snow showers possible on Wednesday, don't expect much accumulation as high temps will remain above freezing.
Temperatures will take a tumble on Thursday and Friday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 20s, so you will need your heavier coat once again. A storm system moving up from the south on Thursday could produce some snow. Right now, it looks like the highest chance of some accumulation will be south and east of Marathon county.
Conditions should warm up again for the weekend. Highs should reach the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and get close to 40 on Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with only a slight chance of some snow in the far north on Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1889 - It was the coldest morning of record along the Gulf Coast. The temperature dipped to 7 above zero at New Orleans LA and Pensacola FL, and plunged to -1 degree at Mobile AL. The mercury dipped to -2 degrees at Tallahassee, the coldest reading of record for the state of Florida. (David Ludlum)