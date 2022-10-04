Mild through tomorrow, then big changes

Temperatures go up and down rather rapidly in the Fall and that is what will happen over the next few days. After some mild weather mid-week, another blast of cooler air will arrive.
Today: A few sprinkles in the north half early, then hazy sun and mild.
High: 71 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: 51 Wind: SW around 5
Wednesday: Gradually increasing clouds and mild again with a chance of light showers toward evening.
High: 70 Wind: SW 5-15
Look for a few more clouds in the sky for today but enough hazy sun will poke through the clouds to produce mild temperatures once again. Highs should reach the upper 60s to low 70s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. There is a small chance of sprinkles early in the day northwest of Marathon county, otherwise, the weather should be dry.
Wednesday will start out dry, then the clouds will increase and there could be a few light showers by late afternoon or early evening as a strong cold front approaches from the north. This cold front will continue to produce a few light showers as it completes its move through our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday, then fall through the 50s on Thursday. It will feel a lot colder on Thursday because there will also be a gusty wind out of the north. Temperatures will be cold enough for a few lake effect rain and snow showers in the far north during the afternoon and evening on Thursday.
High pressure will then move in for Friday and Saturday. This means a good amount of sunshine and crisp Fall weather. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s. On Saturday, there will be a hard freeze in the morning, then we will have plenty of blue skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Late in the weekend and early next week we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps rising back up to normal – reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1777 - The Battle of Germantown was fought in a morning fog that grew more dense with the smoke of battle, causing great confusion. Americans firing at each other contributed to the loss of the battle. (David Ludlum)