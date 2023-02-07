Mild weather continues

A couple of quiet weather days are ahead before another storm takes aim at our area on Thursday. It will be a little cooler late this week as well, but not for long.
Today: Cloudy early, then decreasing clouds and blustery.
High: 35 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25
Tonight: Scattered clouds and a little cooler.
Low: 20 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 40 Wind: SW around 10
You will see clouds in the sky this morning then the sun should break toward midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year, fairly steady in the low to mid 30s, but it won't feel too warm because of the wind. We will have a blustery west-northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. A mix of sun and clouds will persist into Wednesday and it will feel a lot nicer with less wind and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. You will definitely notice some of the snow melting tomorrow.
On Thursday a strong storm system will move into Wisconsin from the south. This will produce some snow and a wintry mix of precipitation. The highest chance of a few inches, perhaps in the 4 to 8 inch range, will be south and east of Marathon county. A couple of inches might fall around central Wisconsin, with lesser amounts to the north. It will be a heavy wet snow, mixed with a little rain or sleet at times. Even though there will be snow and a wintry mix, high temps on Thursday should still reach the mid 30s.
A bit of light snow will be around the area Friday morning yet, then the clouds should decrease once again and there will not be much threat of precipitation through the weekend or early next week. Friday will be the coolest day with a bit more of a breeze. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20s. Saturday is looking nice with a fair amount of sun and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mild weather will develop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1861 - Hanover, NH, plunged from 37 degrees at 1 PM on the 7th to 32 degrees below zero at 7 AM on the 8th, and West Cummington MA plummeted 80 degrees to -32 degrees. Boston MA plunged from 46 degrees to -14 degrees, and on the 11th was back up to 60 degrees. (7th-8th) (The Weather Channel)