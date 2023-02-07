Mild weather continues

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN NORTH CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING... Temperatures near the freezing mark, patchy freezing drizzle and fog, and slippery roads will combine to produce locally hazardous travel conditions in north central and far northeast Wisconsin through the morning commute. Motorists should use caution early this morning, and allow extra time for the morning commute. The worst conditions are expected on untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.