Mild weather for mid-week

The clouds are back and they will stick around for a couple of days. We won't see too many breaks in the sun again until later in the week. It will be more cloudy, but it still looks like the clouds will not produce much in the way of precipitation.
Today: Cloudy and mild with a few flurries possible.
High: 34 Wind: East 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of light snow or a wintry mix late.
Low: 29 Wind: SE around 5
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of light snow or a wintry mix in the morning, mainly around Wausau or further north. A dusting up to an inch possible.
High: 35 Wind: SE around 5, becoming NW
Even though today will be overcast, the temperatures will be mild. Highs should reach the low to mid 30s. Winds will be light – out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. Don't be surprised if you see a few flurries or a brief snow shower but don't expect much accumulation.
A weak low pressure system will send a warm front into our area late tonight into Wednesday morning. This will generate a good chance of light snow showers, possibly mixing with a little sleet. The highest chance of the snow will be in the northern half of the area (Marathon county on north). There might be a dusting up to an inch in some spots. Highs on Wednesday should be in the mid 30s, so some of the snow that falls will melt off the roadways.
On Thursday a cooler northwest wind will develop and there could still be a few flurries under mostly cloudy skies. It will feel cool because of the breeze, but high temps will still be above normal, reaching the low 30s.
Friday and Saturday will be a little chilly but temps will remain above normal, topping out in the mid to upper 20s. These are the two days when we should have a few more breaks of sun.
Skies will become cloudy once again on Sunday and we will have a chance of rain and sleet on Monday as a stronger low pressure system drifts through the Midwest. Highs will once again rise into the 30s on Sunday and Monday.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 2001 - Storms dumped more than seven inches of rain on parts of southern California, including Los Angeles, where nearly four inches of rain fell. The heavy rains caused mudslides and road closures along much of California's central coast and up to three feet of snow was deposited in some coastal mountain areas. (NCDC)