Mild winter weather with a bit of snow

Some wintry weather will hit the area over the next couple of days. We should have enough snow to make it look like the “season”. Thankfully temperatures will not be too cold.
Today: Scattered clouds early, then more sun developing.
High: 35 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Increasing clouds. (much colder north)
Low: 23 Wind: East 5-10
Friday: Cloudy with snow through midday, especially south of Wausau. 1 to 2 inches possible in Wood and Portage counties. 2 to 5 inches likely in the far south. A bit breezy
High: 35 Wind: East 10-18
For this Thursday we will have some scattered clouds early, then a good amount of sun for the afternoon. High temps will range from the low 30s north to mid 30s south. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, after a chilly start, it will be a fairly nice Winter day.
Tomorrow a storm system will move in from the southwest. This will bring some snow to the southern half of the area through about midday. Snow amounts will range from under an inch in Marathon County, to an inch or two in Wood and Portage counties, to as much as 2 to 5 inches along and south of Highway 21. Skies will be cloudy to start, then there could be a few peeks of sun late, especially in the far north. High temps will be in the 30s once again.
Highs will be in the 30s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and another chance of snow. A weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west and produce scattered light snow showers across much of our area. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible.
The weather will remain quiet on Sunday and Monday with more clouds than sun. High temps will be in the 30s on both days.
You will notice the wind pick up late Monday and a gusty wind will continue on Tuesday as a large low pressure system approaches from the west. This weather-maker will produce a chance of heavier rain and a wintry mix later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a fun Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1938 - The temperature at La Mesa, CA, soared to 108 degrees to set a U.S. record for the month of December. (The Weather Channel)