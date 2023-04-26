Milder weather for a couple of days

Nicer weather is on the way for today and it should be fairly mild through Friday. Cooler and a bit damp weather will develop once again for the weekend.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit nicer.
High: 53 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10
Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy with a 70% chance of light rain.
Low: 39 Wind: South 15-25
Thursday: Breezy in the morning with light rain ending early. Peeks of sun and milder in the afternoon with spotty showers possible in the Northwoods.
High: 60 Wind: SW 10-20
A bit more sun will be out today, especially during the morning, before more diurnal cumulus clouds pop-up through the afternoon. High temps should be in the 50 to 55 range and winds will not be too bad, blowing out of the southwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph. Conditions will be even milder on Thursday and Friday with highs topping out around 60 tomorrow and in the low 60s on Friday, which is about normal for this time of year.
It will be milder but there are some rain chances over the next couple of days. The first round of showers will move through tonight into early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will then be dry with some scattered sun, then some spotty showers could develop in the Northwoods later in the afternoon. Most of Friday is also looking dry before a cold front moves in toward evening and brings another chance of showers.
The cold front will also cool things down quite a bit for Saturday as high temps will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Look for a few spotty showers during the day on Saturday, but it will not be an all-day rain. A similar situation will develop on Sunday with spotty showers mainly in the afternoon. It will be cool enough on Sunday that a few snow showers could mix with the rain showers at times. Highs on Sunday will only reach the 40s. Monday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s and there is a small chance of isolated rain or snow showers.
By Tuesday the weather should be turning better again. We should see more sun and warmer temps. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 50s. On Wednesday we could have highs close to 60 again.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1987 - Twenty-two cities in the central and western U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 83 degrees at Astoria OR smashed their previous record by 13 degrees. Sacramento CA hit 94 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)