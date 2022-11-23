Milder weather for a few days

Quiet and mild weather will be with us for the rest of the week. The next significant storm that will move into the Midwest will not arrive until next week.
Today: Scattered clouds and patchy fog early, then mostly sunny and nice.
High: 41 Wind: South-Southeast around 5
Tonight: Gradually increasing clouds.
Low: 27 Wind: SE around 5
Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries later in the day.
High: 40 Wind: SW 5-10
Other than some scattered low clouds or patches of fog early today, it will be nice weather. There should be a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light and out of the south-southeast.
A weak cold front moving in from the west will bring more clouds for Thanksgiving Day. Even with more clouds, temperatures will rise above normal – hitting the 40 degree mark in most locations. There is a small chance of a few flurries or sprinkles late in the day but it should not cause any travel trouble.
The clouds will decrease once again on Friday with highs topping out in the upper 30s to around 40. Even warmer weather is likely on Saturday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. The mercury should top out in the mid 40s for the first day of the weekend. A few spots might even get close to 50.
A storm system will brush by Wisconsin to the southeast on Sunday. This system will be close enough to bring a slight chance of rain or snow showers to round out the weekend. High temps will be above freezing on Sunday, in the mid to upper 30s, so the road conditions should be okay, even if there is a little snow.
Monday will be dry with highs in the 30s, then a larger low pressure system will move in from the southwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is at this point that we might have a bit heavier rain or snow in our area.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1943 - Northern New Hampshire was in the grips of a record snowstorm which left a total of 55 inches at Berlin, and 56 inches at Randolph. The 56 inch total at Randolph established a 24 hour snowfall record for the state. In Maine, Middle Dam received a record 35 inches of snow in 24 hours. (David Ludlum)