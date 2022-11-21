Milder weather for most of the upcoming week

A more seasonal trend is developing for this week. No major storms are currently projected in our area so travel weather should be reasonable for much of our area.
Today: Partly or mostly sunny and quiet.
High: 34 Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 15 Wind: Light and Variable
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 35 Wind: SW 10-15
Today will be a little warmer than yesterday with a good amount of sunshine developing. Highs should reach the low to mid 30s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Not much will be changing for Tuesday and Wednesday, except for a few more clouds passing through from time-to-time. Highs on Tuesday should be in the mid 30s. On Wednesday, the mercury should climb up to around 40.
On Thanksgiving Day we will have more clouds and a slight chance of a few light rain showers, possibly mixing with a couple of flakes of snow. The roads should be in decent shape for traveling as highs will reach the upper 30s. The only minor trouble could be in the morning if there are a few sprinkles or patches of drizzle when the temperatures are below freezing.
A bit more sun will be breaking our Friday afternoon and Saturday and the temperatures will remain above normal. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s on Friday and the low to mid 40s on Saturday. Temps will cool off again into the 30s on Sunday and Monday and there is a slight chance of a few light rain or snow showers on Sunday.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - The storm which produced thunderstorms and high winds in the northeastern U.S. the previous day, produced snow and high winds in New England, with blizzard conditions reported in Maine. Winds gusted to 55 mph at Boston MA, and reached 58 mph at Augusta ME, and hurricane force winds were reported off the coast of Maine. Snowfall totals ranged up to 18 inches at Vanceboro ME, with 17 inches at South Lincoln VT. There were thirty-five storm related injuries in Maine. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)