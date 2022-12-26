Milder weather is one the way

Temps will begin the week on the chilly side then a milder trend will develop and stick around a while. It will be mild enough for more rain chances than snow chances.
Today: Becoming partly cloudy with lighter wind.
High: 16 Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Scattered clouds and chilly
Low: -2 Wind: West to SW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow or a wintry mix in the far north (well north of Marathon county)
High: 22 (in the evening)
Today will be on the cold side but not as cold as over the weekend. High temps should be in the teens and the wind will be lighter – out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. There will be clouds during the morning then more sun should develop.
On Tuesday, a weak weather system passing by to our north will produce a few more clouds in the Northwoods and a slight chance of light snow or sleet. Most of the area should stay dry with variable clouds and highs in the low 20s by evening. The temperature will continue to climb into Wednesday, reaching the mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.
The mild temperatures will cause some of the snow to melt and we will likely see some fog develop on Wednesday night. The fog will then probably stick around at least through Friday. It will also be cloudy and mild with a small chance of light rain or drizzle during this time frame. Get ready for some damp and grey weather on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.
Temps will likely cooler down a little over the weekend but still remain well above normal – in the low to mid 30s. We will likely have more clouds than sun and there is a slight chance of some light rain or snow on Saturday.
Have a Nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1947 - New York City received a record 26.4 inches of snow in 24 hours, with as much as 32 inches reported in the suburbs. The heavy snow brought traffic to a standstill, and snow removal cost eight million dollars. Thirty thousand persons were called upon to remove the 100 million tons of snow. The storm claimed 27 lives. (26th-27th) (David Ludlum)