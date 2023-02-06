Milder weather this week

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT... A storm system will bring snow and freezing drizzle across north- central Wisconsin tonight. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow will be possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine. Precipitation will consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle over central to far northeast Wisconsin, and generally north and west of the Fox Valley. The highest probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena to Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible. Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even where temperatures rise above freezing, liquid precipitation could still freeze on contact to the pavement due to below freezing ground temperatures. The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra time to reach your destination.