Milder weather this week

Mild weather continues this week with only a couple of chances of precipitation. We are getting toward the end of real Winter.
Today: Increasing clouds and breezy.
High: 34 Wind: SE 15-25
Sunday Night: Cloudy and breezy with a mix of rain and snow. An inch or two of snow in the Northwoods. Mainly rain farther south.
Low: 32 Wind: South 15-25, becoming West
Tuesday: Blustery with decreasing clouds.
High: 34 Wind: West 15-25
You can enjoy a little sun early on today then the clouds will increase. Even with more clouds, high temps will be a little warmer than yesterday, reaching the low to mid 30s this afternoon. The temperatures will remain mostly above freezing tonight as a weak weather system and cold front move through. This weather system will create a mix of rain and snow. Most of the snow will fall in the Northwoods with an inch or two accumulation possible. There will be more rain mixing in with the snow farther south where not much accumulation is likely. Winds will be a factor in the forecast, increasing out of the southeast today at 15 to 25 mph. The winds will remain blustery tonight and tomorrow as they shift to the west. Otherwise, we will see decreasing clouds on Tuesday with high temps in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday could be the warmest day in the outlooks with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. A little sun should break out at times, making it feel a little like Spring.
A storm system moving up from the south will bring the clouds back for Thursday and keep the clouds around through Friday. It will also bring a chance of rain and snow. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of some slushy snow accumulation will be south and east of Marathon county on Thursday. More of the area could end up with some light snow on Friday. High temps will be in the 30s on Thursday and fall into the upper 20s on Friday.
The weekend is looking good right now. We should have a good amount of sun on Saturday and variable clouds on Sunday. The mercury should climb into the upper 20s to around 30 on Saturday and then into the 30s for Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Forty-one cities in the western U.S. reported new record low temperatures for the date. Lows of -30 degrees at Ely NV and -33 degrees at Richfield UT were all-time records. Morning lows of 31 degrees at San Francisco CA and -15 degrees at Reno NV were records for February. Logan Canyon UT was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 54 degrees below zero, and Craig CO hit 51 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)