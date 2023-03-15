Milder weather today, more wintry weather tomorrow

Mild conditions for today and most of tomorrow, but winter cold will return. The colder air moving in will also bring some snow for parts of the area.
Today: Some sun during the morning, then increasing clouds, breezy, and mild.
High: 44 Wind: South 10-20
Tonight: Cloudy and quite mild with a few light rain showers possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 37 Wind: South 10-20
Thursday: Cloudy with rain developing, mixing with snow in the Northwoods.
High: 42 Wind: South around 10, becoming East
We will have some sun during the morning hours today, then the clouds will increase. A gusty south wind of 10 to 20 mph will help boost the temperatures into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon. The clouds are moving in with a strong storm system that will bring a few light showers to the Northwoods tonight.
The big storm system will bring more rain to most of the area tomorrow. The most steady and widespread rain will be in the afternoon. It will be cold enough in the far north for the rain to mix with snow. As the temperatures continue to fall Thursday night, all of the area will see the rain change to snow. As of now, it looks like the heaviest snow of 4 to 8 inches will be in the Northwoods. Around Marathon county there could be 2 to 4 inches. Less than 2 inches is likely south of Marathon county.
The weather will be mild on Thursday with highs in the low 40s, then it will turn much colder. Temperatures will be dropping into the 20s on Friday and the highs will remain in the 20s on Saturday. In addition to the cold, there will be quite a bit of wind out of the northwest on Friday and it will remain breezy on Saturday. Scattered light snow showers will be in the air on Friday and a few flakes could linger into Saturday morning. Not too much accumulation is likely during this time frame, but there might be up to a couple of inches in some Northwoods locations and an inch or so elsewhere.
Sunday will be much nicer with less wind and more sun. Highs will reach the mid 30s. The beginning of next week will be more seasonal with highs in the upper 30s on Monday and in the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks mainly dry through Wednesday as well.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1988 - More than one hundred hours of continuous snow finally came to an end at Marquette MI, during which time the city was buried under 43 inches of snow. Unseasonably cold weather prevailed in the southeastern U.S., with forty-one cities reporting record low temperatures for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)