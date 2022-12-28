Milder weather with small precipitation chances

The milder weather has arrived and it looks like it will stay around for a while. No arctic air is in sight for the next week or two. Precipitation will also be light until early next week.
Today: Milder with mostly cloudy skies in the Northwoods with a bit more sun to the south.
High: 36 Wind: South 10-18
Tonight: Cloudy with areas of fog. Spotty light rain or freezing rain possible.
Low: 33 Wind: South 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. A 40% chance of light rain in the afternoon and evening.
High: 39 Wind: South 5-15
A nice south wind of 10 to 18 mph will help to warm things up a bit more for today. Highs should reach the 30s across Northcentral Wisconsin and there will even be some breaks of sun in the southern part of the area. The warmer south wind will continue tonight into tomorrow causing a little snow to melt and eventually creating some areas of fog. In addition, there could be some drizzle or spotty rain showers at times later tonight or in the afternoon on Thursday. Even though it will be grey and damp tomorrow, highs temps will be well above normal, reaching the upper 30s to around 40. Temperatures should remain above freezing for most of the area during this time frame, so freezing rain should not be too much of a problem. Some of the county highways and side roads that have packed snow and ice on them will likely be slippery.
The clouds will break up again on Friday and it will turn a little cooler. Expect highs in the low 30s. Over the New Years weekend, highs will again be in the low to mid 30s, so almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. There is a small chance of a light wintry mix of precipitation later Saturday into Sunday but most of the time, conditions should be okay for any New Years revelry.
High temps will be in the 30s once again on Monday and Tuesday as a more significant storm moves into the Midwest. This storm could bring a little heavier rain and a wintry mix from later Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
Have a Nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1958 - Albuquerque, NM, received 14.2 inches of snow to establish a 24 hour record. (28th-29th) (The Weather Channel)