More clouds and some rain chances

More clouds will be in the area over the next couple of days and we do have some small rain chances but it will not be all that bad. More sun will return next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with a chance of light rain, especially around Marathon county and areas to the south.
High: 74 Wind: Becoming East around 10
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible.
Low: 56 Wind: East 10-15
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of spotty showers.
High: 70 Wind: East 15-25
Along with more clouds for today, we will have a chance of light rain later this morning and into the afternoon. The highest chance of the scattered rain will be around Marathon County and farther south. It will likely be a tenth of an inch or less in most spots. Even with the clouds and a bit of rain, temperatures will remain above normal, reaching the low to mid 70s. Winds will turn to the east at around 10 mph.
More clouds than sun will persist on Saturday as a storm system moves in from the west. During the day on Saturday, there is only a slight chance of a spotty shower. Later Saturday night into Sunday morning the rain chance will increase, especially for areas south and southwest of Wausau. The Northwoods will likely stay dry. In addition, it will be breezy with east winds on Saturday and cooler on Sunday. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday and in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. If we do get some rain on Sunday, it will be mainly in the morning. There might be a few peeks of sun later in the day.
Next weekwill we will have more sun and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s from Monday through Thursday. Two cold front dropping in from the north will bring a slight chance of showers or storms late Tuesday and again late Thursday. In addition, there might be a little patchy frost in the northern half of the area Monday morning and Wednesday morning.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1972 - In Texas, A cloudburst dumped sixteen inches of rain north of New Braunfels sending a thirty foot wall of water down Blueders Creek into the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers washing away people, houses and automobiles. The flood claimed 18 lives and caused more than twenty million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)