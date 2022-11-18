More cold and snow on the way

Light snow has been with us all week long and more is on the way over the next 24 hours. The snow will not melt either with temperatures well below normal through the weekend.
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Scattered flurries at times.
High: 23 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing late.
Low: 12 Wind: SW 10-15
Saturday: Light snow likely in the early morning with up to a half inch accumulation. Blustery and quite cold. Maybe a few breaks of sun in the afternoon.
High: 19 Wind: NW 15-25
Lake effect snow will continue to accumulate another inch or two this morning in the far north, otherwise, most of us will just see a few flurries through the day and experience some colder weather. Because of the lake effect snow, A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect his morning for Ashland, Iron, and Vilas counties. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect this morning for Oneida county. High temps will only reach the low to mid 20s and the wind will create some wind chill, blowing out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph. If we are lucky, we will see a few breaks of sun this afternoon.
An arctic cold front will move in from the northwest tonight and will bring back some light snow. During the early morning on Saturday, we could see up to a half an inch accumulate in much of the area. After the front moves through, we could end up with some patchy sun during the afternoon on Saturday, but it will not help make conditions feel much warmer. It will be a cold day with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
A little more filtered sun will be in the area on Sunday but it will still be a bit breezy and chilly. Highs will be in the 20s. A bit milder trend will develop early next week with the mercury reaching the low 30s on Monday and the mid 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next chance of snow could develop on Thursday – Thanksgiving. Right now, it does not look like a major snowfall, but it might be enough to cause a few travel headaches. Highs will still be in the 30s on Thanksgiving.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1955 - An early season cold snap finally came to an end. Helena, MT, experienced 138 consecutive hours of subzero temperatures, including a reading of 29 below zero, which surpassed by seven degrees their previous record for the month of November. Missoula MT broke their November record by 12 degrees with a reading of 23 below zero, and Salt Lake City UT smashed their previous November record of zero with a reading of 14 below. Heavy snow in the Great Basin closed Donner Pass CA, and total crop damage from the cold wave amounted to eleven million dollars. (David Ludlum)