More great weather on the way

Other than another chilly night in the forecast, wonderful late spring/summerlike weather is expected to continue. Tomorrow we will hold on to our clear skies but usher in some warmer air from the south. Just make sure to have a sweatshirt or light jacket for the morning as we are yet again tracking a chance that temperatures will drop to the 30s.
***Frost advisory for much of the northwoods and a freeze warning in Vilas, Forrest, and Florence counties.
Tonight: Clear with scattered frost likely.
Low: 38 Wind: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 74 Wind: South 5-10
Friday Night: Clear and cool.
Low: 42
Saturday: Clear skies and very nice.
High: 78
Sunday: Bright skies continue.
With more clear skies and light winds, frost is likely in the Northwoods. Frost will be more scattered around central Wisconsin but if you live in a traditional cold spot, you will need to protect your plants. Thakfully, the drop to the 30s should be brief, and there is little chance of a freeze unless you live near the northern Wisconsin border.
After a chilly Friday morning, the weather will be gorgeous through the holiday weekend. The next threat of rain will not arrive until Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Skies will be nearly cloud-free for Friday and Saturday. A few patchy clouds could develop for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will increase each day. Conditions will be pleasant on Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. On Saturday the mercury will reach the upper 70s. You can expect highs around 80 on Sunday. On Monday, it will definitely be feeling like Summer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Conditions will then remain quite warm with highs in the 80s from Tuesday through Thursday.
By the middle of next week, conditions will be quite dry and we could really use some rain, but the odds of widespread rain do not look too great at this time. Rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday are currently only around 20 percent. Due to the warm temperatures and daytime sunshine, if rain does form, there will likely be a few thunderstorms as well.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock.
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Evening thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes in Kansas and Missouri, and there were three dozen reports of large hail or damaging winds. Thunderstorms produced hail two inches in diameter at Cole Camp, and wind gusts to 72 mph at Rosebud. Heavy thunderstorm rains produced flash flooding in central Missouri. Flood waters swept through Washington State Park southwest of Saint Louis, and nearly one hundred persons had to be rescued from water as much as twenty feet deep. The flood waters swept away a number of vehicles, some were carried as much as four miles away. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)