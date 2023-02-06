 Skip to main content
...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS
TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT...

A storm system will bring snow and freezing drizzle across north-
central Wisconsin tonight. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow
will be possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine.

Precipitation will consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and
freezing drizzle over central to far northeast Wisconsin, and
generally north and west of the Fox Valley. The highest
probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena to
Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible.

Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even where
temperatures rise above freezing, liquid precipitation could still
freeze on contact to the pavement due to below freezing ground
temperatures.

The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road
conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation
sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be
prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra
time to reach your destination.

More Homes in Wildfire Country

  • Updated
  • 0

You might recall this past blog post about hurricanes in the U.S. The most comprehensive data available shows no trend in hurricane number or strength in the Atlantic basin since records began over 100 years ago. In fact, last year, hurricanes around the planet were the 2nd weakest on record. Hurricanes have become more costly almost exclusively because many more people are now living along the coast in expensive housing.

Wildfire Pic A

CBS Sacramento / YouTube 

The same thing has happened with wildfires. A recent study has found that the recent increase in the cost and intensity of wildfires is mostly due to human factors not related to anthropogenic global warming (aka "climate change"). More structures, homes, and buildings are being burned because more people live in fire-prone areas. Fires are often more intense because of previous fire suppression activities.

Wildfire B

 CBS Sacramento / YouTube 

Naturally-sparked wildfires have been most often suppressed in recent decades. This has led to a lot of dead wood, more trees, and other flammable material building up. When fires do start, they have a lot more fuel to burn more intensely. Since the population in the Mountain States out west continues to grow, and people continue to build homes in fire-prone areas, it is most likely that fires will continue to be more costly in the future, no matter if the temperature goes up or down.

