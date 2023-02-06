More Homes in Wildfire Country

You might recall this past blog post about hurricanes in the U.S. The most comprehensive data available shows no trend in hurricane number or strength in the Atlantic basin since records began over 100 years ago. In fact, last year, hurricanes around the planet were the 2nd weakest on record. Hurricanes have become more costly almost exclusively because many more people are now living along the coast in expensive housing.
The same thing has happened with wildfires. A recent study has found that the recent increase in the cost and intensity of wildfires is mostly due to human factors not related to anthropogenic global warming (aka "climate change"). More structures, homes, and buildings are being burned because more people live in fire-prone areas. Fires are often more intense because of previous fire suppression activities.
Naturally-sparked wildfires have been most often suppressed in recent decades. This has led to a lot of dead wood, more trees, and other flammable material building up. When fires do start, they have a lot more fuel to burn more intensely. Since the population in the Mountain States out west continues to grow, and people continue to build homes in fire-prone areas, it is most likely that fires will continue to be more costly in the future, no matter if the temperature goes up or down.